CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Stake in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $1,593,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $903,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $385.96 million and a P/E ratio of 23.65. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

