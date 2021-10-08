CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.