Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,457 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of City by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

CHCO opened at $79.48 on Friday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $55.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

City Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

