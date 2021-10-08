Citigroup Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 57,515 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 82.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.