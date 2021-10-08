Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $66.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.