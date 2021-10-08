Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,708 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,197.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 126,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 117,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

