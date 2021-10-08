Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,865,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after acquiring an additional 927,740 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 839,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 357,368 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVOP stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

