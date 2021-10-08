Citigroup Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $21.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

