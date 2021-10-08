Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.56.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

