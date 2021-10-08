City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIO opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $790.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

