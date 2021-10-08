Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.00

Shares of Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.12), with a volume of 715755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.90 ($1.15).

CSH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.75. The company has a market capitalization of £542.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

