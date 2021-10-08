Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE CLVT opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,280,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

