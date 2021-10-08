Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Up 3.7%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.46. 5,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 127,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $712.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $274,143.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $3,840,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $2,205,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 330.6% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

