Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

