Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Up 4.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 547,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,014,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

