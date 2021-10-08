Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $247.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -3.17.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

