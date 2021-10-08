Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report sales of $4.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.74 billion and the lowest is $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $18.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.09 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

CTSH traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.26. 1,516,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $303,865,000 after buying an additional 1,738,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after buying an additional 1,318,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.