Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $94.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMA. Truist lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $1,986,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Comerica by 17.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,896,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,263,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

