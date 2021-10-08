Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

NYSE CMA opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

