Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CMWAY opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.84. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

