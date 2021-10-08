Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,953 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 895.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 32.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Centene by 26.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 792,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 164,309 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.