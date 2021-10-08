Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 9,994 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,752,000 after buying an additional 5,816,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

