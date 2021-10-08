Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.85% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter valued at $210,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 32.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter valued at about $582,000.

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $30.23.

