Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Gogo worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $4,918,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $2,605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $1,609,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Gogo by 28.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 143,156 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of GOGO opened at $16.03 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.