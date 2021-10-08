Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 60.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

