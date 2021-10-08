Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after buying an additional 542,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

