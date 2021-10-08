Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

