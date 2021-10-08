Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

GSEV opened at $9.79 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

