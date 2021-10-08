Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $204,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WestRock were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 190.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE:WRK opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

