Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -5.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

CGAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

