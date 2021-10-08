Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 160.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Ovintiv stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

