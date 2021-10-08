Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,193 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in UBS Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.