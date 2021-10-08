Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.17% of Spartacus Acquisition worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Spartacus Acquisition by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 4.5% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 417,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMTS opened at $10.12 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

