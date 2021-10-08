Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $284,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 76.5% in the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 72,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,388 shares of company stock valued at $120,937,071. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ stock opened at $249.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.61. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 218.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

