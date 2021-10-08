Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 4.1% Higher

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.60. 6,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,198,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,285,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 68.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 275,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,554,000 after acquiring an additional 605,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 700.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 268,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

