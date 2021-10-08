Comparing Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get European Wax Center alerts:

This table compares European Wax Center and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -402.38% -252.44% -102.47%

This table compares European Wax Center and Verb Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology $9.97 million 15.40 -$24.96 million ($0.80) -2.84

European Wax Center has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for European Wax Center and Verb Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80 Verb Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

European Wax Center currently has a consensus target price of $29.78, indicating a potential upside of 1.91%. Verb Technology has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Summary

Verb Technology beats European Wax Center on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co., Inc. engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. The firm’s applications are available in both mobile and desktop versions and offer fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The company was founded by Rory J. Cutaia on November 27, 2012 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.