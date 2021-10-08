Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. 10,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,870,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

