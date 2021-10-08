Compound Price Hits $322.23 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $217.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $322.23 or 0.00596545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.