Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock Position Lessened by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,805 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.68% of Computer Task Group worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CTG stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

