Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.40% of Comstock Resources worth $37,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

