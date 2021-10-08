Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRK. Truist boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

