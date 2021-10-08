Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

NYSE:STZ opened at $216.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

