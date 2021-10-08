Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $239.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $257.00 to $239.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.63.

STZ stock opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.35. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

