Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $213.06, but opened at $204.46. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $211.97, with a volume of 32,847 shares traded.

The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.