Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.81.

CLR stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 47.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

