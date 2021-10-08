Contrasting D8 (NYSE:DEH) & Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

D8 (NYSE:DEH) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of D8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for D8 and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D8 0 0 0 0 N/A Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75

Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than D8.

Profitability

This table compares D8 and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D8 N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs -19.78% -29.92% -14.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D8 and Establishment Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D8 N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A Establishment Labs $84.68 million 20.22 -$38.12 million ($1.55) -46.54

D8 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

Summary

D8 beats Establishment Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D8

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

