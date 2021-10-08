Cormark Comments on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.85.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$68.30 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$51.59 and a 52-week high of C$68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

