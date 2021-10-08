Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,990 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 994,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNR opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 2.10.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

