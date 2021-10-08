Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145,368 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 11.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

