Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Shares Up 9.3%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) shot up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24. 1,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.7868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. Country Garden’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

